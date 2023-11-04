Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing pose for a group photo after the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Once the field training exercise was complete, students were presented with certificates to mark their accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8110137
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-QO967-2030
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|19.78 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT