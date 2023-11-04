Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 8 of 11]

    Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing pose for a group photo after the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Once the field training exercise was complete, students were presented with certificates to mark their accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 17:21
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
