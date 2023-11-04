Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing pose for a group photo after the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Once the field training exercise was complete, students were presented with certificates to mark their accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US