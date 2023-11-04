Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing practice firing the M4 during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Airmen were supplied with M4’s to participate in the field training exercise and tasked with employing air base ground defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

