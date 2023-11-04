Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donovan Gill, 9th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems repair journeyman, practices pallet buildup during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 26, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Pallet buildup and forklift operations were taught so Airmen could learn the basics of prepping and moving cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
