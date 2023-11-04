U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donovan Gill, 9th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems repair journeyman, practices pallet buildup during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 26, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Pallet buildup and forklift operations were taught so Airmen could learn the basics of prepping and moving cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

Date Taken: 10.26.2023
Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Expanding Horizons: Beale's First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Juliana Londono