An Airman from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to a simulated injured Airman during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. TCCC was one of the multiple tasks that students had to demonstrate proficiency in to gain the MCA qualification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 17:21 Photo ID: 8110135 VIRIN: 231027-F-QO967-1584 Resolution: 8512x5675 Size: 5.06 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.