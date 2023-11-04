An Airman from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to a simulated injured Airman during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. TCCC was one of the multiple tasks that students had to demonstrate proficiency in to gain the MCA qualification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8110135
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-QO967-1584
|Resolution:
|8512x5675
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT