Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Monika Mendoza, 9th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, drives a 10K All Terrain Materials Handling Forklift while Staff Sgt. Clayton Johnson, 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels mobile distribution supervisor, monitors during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 26, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Forklift operations was one of the multiple trainings offered during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

