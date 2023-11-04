Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Kawai, 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, picks out an M4 during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. One portion of the field training exercise involved students conducting air base ground defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
