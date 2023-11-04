Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing fill sandbags to build a defensive fighting position (DFP) during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Airmen were tasked with multiple objectives during the field training exercise to qualify and receive the MCA certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8110133
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-QO967-1330
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|17.41 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course
