Expanding Horizons: Beale’s First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course

Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing fill sandbags to build a defensive fighting position (DFP) during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Airmen were tasked with multiple objectives during the field training exercise to qualify and receive the MCA certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

