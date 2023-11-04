Airmen from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing position themselves to defend the small shelter system (SSS) during the Multi-Capable Airmen Tier-1 course Oct. 27, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. After building the SSS, Airmen were divided into small teams and put at different defensive fighting positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)
Expanding Horizons: Beale's First Ever MCA Tier-1 Course
