Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan,



after being awarded the Legion of Merit during the CFAS change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Adams was relieved by Capt. Michael Fontaine as Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

