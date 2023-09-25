Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima after being presented with the Sasebo Honorary Citizen for International Goodwill Award during the CFAS change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Adams was relieved by Capt. Michael Fontaine as Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

