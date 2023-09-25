Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), answers questions from members of the Japanese media following the CFAS change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Fontaine relieved Capt. David Adams as Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 03:48 Photo ID: 8046238 VIRIN: 230928-N-WS494-1289 Resolution: 4258x2839 Size: 984.53 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.