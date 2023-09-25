Lt. Gavin Roberts, administration officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), presents flowers to Jen Adams during the CFAS change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. David Adams was relieved by Capt. Michael Fontaine as Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 03:48 Photo ID: 8046230 VIRIN: 230928-N-WS494-1184 Resolution: 5002x3335 Size: 1 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.