Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 20 of 22]

    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sideboys render honors as Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), departs from the CFAS change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Fontaine relieved Capt. David Adams as Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 03:48
    Photo ID: 8046236
    VIRIN: 230928-N-WS494-1245
    Resolution: 4869x3246
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony
    CFAS Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT