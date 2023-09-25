Sideboys render honors as Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, departs from the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Michael Fontaine, relieved Capt. David Adams as Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

