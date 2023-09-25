CFAS Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Michael Fontaine, right, relieves Capt. David Adams as Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during the change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

