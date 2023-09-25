Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), reads his orders during the CFAS change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Fontaine relieved Capt. David Adams as Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

