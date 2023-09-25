Capt. David Adams answers questions from Japanese media personnel after the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) change of command ceremony at CFAS headquarters Sept. 28, 2023. During the ceremony, Adams was relieved by Capt. Michael Fontaine, CFAS, as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

