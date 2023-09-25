CFAS Hosts Change of Command

SASEBO, Japan – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a change of command ceremony Sept. 29, 2023. Capt. Michael Fontaine relieved Capt. David Adams as commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.



“I’m so proud to have led CFAS to unsurpassed levels of mission accomplishment and success. I’m so proud of each and every one of you,” said Adams. “Your efforts have advanced maritime security and enhanced stability – not only in the Indo-Pacific but also the world. And for us, it all starts here in Sasebo.”



Capt. Bret Mainor, commander of Task Force 71, served as the ceremony's guest speaker and commended Adams on a successful tour in Sasebo.



“Each and every challenge was met by Captain Adams. His sustained superior performance, impeccable character, solid leadership has been the difference in CFAS being a great installation,” said Mainor.



Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Japan / Navy Region Japan, presided over the ceremony and presented Adams with the legion of merit. Adams was also presented with the Sasebo Honorary Citizen for International Goodwill Award from Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima.



Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishii congratulated Adams during the event and welcomed Fontaine to Japan.



“To Captain Adams, on behalf of the people of Nagasaki prefecture, I wish you and your family good health, happiness, and success at your new place. I sincerely hope that our lives will come to cross again sometime in the future,” said Oishii. “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Captain Michael Fontaine. We are looking forward to seeking further friendship under your new leadership.”



After assuming command, Fontaine reaffirmed CFAS’ commitment to service excellence and his eagerness to continue building the relationships between CFAS, the Japan Self-Defense Forces, and civilian leaders.



“To the American and Japanese civilians and the Sailors who work for Fleet Activities Sasebo, and to the supported partner commands who call Sasebo home, we will continue to meet the needs of the mission and your families,” said Fontaine. “I am humbled to have been selected to walk with you in this beautiful place and look forward to our journey.”



A native of Michigan, Capt. Fontaine was commissioned through the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program at North Carolina State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and graduating in 2000. He holds a Master’s Degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University. He was previously the Production Requirements Branch Deputy Branch Head in the Learning and Development Division at Naval Education and Training Command and Director of Current Operations at U.S. Second Fleet.



CFAS enables 14 forward-deployed Naval forces and 48 tenant commands across 12 geographic locations, supporting a community of 7,400 Sailors, civilians, and family members.

