Brazilian security forces Airmen listen as a U.S. Air Force security forces Airman from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing provides advice during a security forces exercise Brazil’s Air Base Campo Grande, in Campo Grande, Brazil, on August 25, 2023.The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 12:05 Photo ID: 7997187 VIRIN: 230825-Z-IK046-1126 Resolution: 4501x2394 Size: 1.72 MB Location: CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR Hometown: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York Air National Guard trains with Brazilians [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.