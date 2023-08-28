U.S. Air Force and Brazilian Air Force women taking part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue exercise, pose for a photograph in front of an HH-60G Pave Hawk reserve helicopter assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing at Brazil’s Air Base Campo Grande, in Campo Grande, Brazil on August 23, 2023. The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 12:05 Photo ID: 7997182 VIRIN: 230823-Z-IK046-1126 Resolution: 4528x2560 Size: 1.07 MB Location: CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR Hometown: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York Air National Guard trains with Brazilians [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.