U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaac Buck, a special missions aviator assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing performs a pre-flight check on the tail roter of an HH-60G Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopter on Brazil’s Air Base Campo Grande in Campo Grande, Brazil on August 19, 2023, prior to take off on a training mission.The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7997178
|VIRIN:
|230819-Z-IK046-1116
|Resolution:
|5340x4024
|Size:
|1023.07 KB
|Location:
|CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
This work, New york Air National Guard trains with Brazilians [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
