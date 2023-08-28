New york Air National Guard trains with Brazilians

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Duke, Tech Sgt. Cliff Bolde, and Airman 1st Class Matthew Barra, maintainers assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing reassemble the rotor of an HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter in Campo Grande, Brazil on August 18, 2023, while preparing to participate in a joint Brazilian/ U.S. training mission.The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

