New york Air National Guard trains with Brazilians

Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks with a Brazilian Air Force officer while inspecting the cockpit of Tucano ground attack aircraft during a visit to members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing taking part in Brazil's Exercise Tapio at Campo Grande Air Base on August 24, 2023.The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

