An HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter flown by Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing, refuels from on of the wing’s C-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft during a search and rescue training mission over Compo Grande Brazil on August 23, 2023.The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 12:05
|Photo ID:
|7997180
|VIRIN:
|230823-Z-IK046-1142
|Resolution:
|4255x2723
|Size:
|972.59 KB
|Location:
|CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR
|Hometown:
|WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, New York Air National Guard trains with Brazilians [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Air Guardsmen conduct combat search and rescue training in Brazil
