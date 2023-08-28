A U.S. Air Force C-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft flown by Airmen of the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing sits on the flightline at Brazil’s Air Base Campo Grande in Campo Grande, Brazil, on August 22, 2023 following a search and rescue training mission with the Brazilians.The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 12:06 Photo ID: 7997175 VIRIN: 230822-Z-IK046-1102 Resolution: 6048x3232 Size: 1.57 MB Location: CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR Hometown: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New york Air National Guard trains with Brazilians [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.