    New York Air National Guard trains with Brazilians [Image 6 of 11]

    New York Air National Guard trains with Brazilians

    CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BRAZIL

    09.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Victor Mevo, a radio frequency transmissions specialists assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing repairs a headset alongside Brazilian Air Force pararescuemen stationed at Brazil’s Air Base Campo Grande in Campo Grande, Brazil, on August 22, 2023. The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Air National Guard trains with Brazilians [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Air Guardsmen conduct combat search and rescue training in Brazil

    Air National Guard

