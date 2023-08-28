New york Air National Guard trains with Brazilians

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Victor Mevo, a radio frequency transmissions specialists assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing repairs a headset alongside Brazilian Air Force pararescuemen stationed at Brazil’s Air Base Campo Grande in Campo Grande, Brazil, on August 22, 2023. The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

