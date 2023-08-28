New york Air National Guard trains with Brazilians

Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing and Brazilian Airmen discuss an upcoming search and rescue mission at Brazil’s Campo Grande Air Base in Campo Grande, Brazil on August 25, 2023. The New York Air National Guard deployed 100 Airmen to take part in Exercise Tapio, a combat search and rescue training exercise, as part of Brazil's State Partnership Program relationship with the New York National Guard. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah McKernan)

