    SRF-B Class [Image 53 of 54]

    SRF-B Class

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230824-N-EU502-1072 (Aug. 24, 2023) – Seaman Dakota Powers, from New York, left, and Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Megan Douglas, from Worth, Illinois, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), perform a team mock takedown during a security reaction force training course, Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

