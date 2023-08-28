ship preservation

230823-N-ML799-1013 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2023) – Seaman Martha Mora, from Compton, California, and Seaman Yuri Fajardo, from Havana, Cuba, sand safety railings aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

