230824-N-EU502-1012 (Aug. 24, 2023) – Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Megan Douglas, from Worth, Illinois, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), demonstrates a mock takedown during a security reaction force training course, Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 23:23 Photo ID: 7994341 VIRIN: 230824-N-EU502-1012 Resolution: 4417x2945 Size: 929.8 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SRF-B Class [Image 54 of 54], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.