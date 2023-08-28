Stowage and preservation

230823-N-IL330-1032 (Aug. 23, 2023) – Seaman Austin Holt, from Du Quoin, Illinois, removes lagging from a pipe aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

