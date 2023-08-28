230823-N-IL330-1032 (Aug. 23, 2023) – Seaman Austin Holt, from Du Quoin, Illinois, removes lagging from a pipe aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 23:23
|Photo ID:
|7994335
|VIRIN:
|230823-N-IL330-1032
|Resolution:
|3716x2477
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Stowage and preservation [Image 54 of 54], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
