230823-N-ML799-1088 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2023) – Seaman Mathew Garcia, from Morriston, New Jersey, applies oil to a pulley aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 23:23
|Photo ID:
|7994342
|VIRIN:
|230823-N-ML799-1088
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1000.83 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, ship preservation [Image 54 of 54], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
