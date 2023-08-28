230828-N-IL330-1017 (Aug. 28, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Loyola Annelle, from Olongapo City, Philippines, prepares to paint a bulkhead aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

