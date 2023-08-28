Stowage and preservation

230823-N-IL330-1026 (Aug. 23, 2023) – Seaman Braxton Kuhl, from Seattle, stows life preservers in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

