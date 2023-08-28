230828-N-IL330-1063 (Aug. 28, 2023) – Airman Otilio Diaz, from New York, grinds rust on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 23:22 Photo ID: 7994330 VIRIN: 230828-N-IL330-1063 Resolution: 4098x6147 Size: 1.44 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SRA [Image 54 of 54], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.