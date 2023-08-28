230824-N-EU502-1050 (Aug. 24, 2023) – Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Megan Douglas, from Worth, Illinois, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), demonstrates a mock takedown during a security reaction force training course, Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 23:23
|Photo ID:
|7994343
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-EU502-1050
|Resolution:
|4923x3282
|Size:
|851.56 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, SRF-B Class [Image 54 of 54], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
