    USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 22 of 22]

    USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230825-N-KU796-1118 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams through the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 08:38
    Photo ID: 7991559
    VIRIN: 230825-N-KU796-1118
    Resolution: 4527x3018
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

