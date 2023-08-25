USS Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230825-N-KU796-1118 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams through the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
