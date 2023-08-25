Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 9 of 22]

    Sailor Performs Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Seaman Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230825-N-AM483-2361 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Nancy Crider, from Elgin, Ill., inspects the underside of an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 during maintenance operations in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 08:38
    Photo ID: 7991546
    VIRIN: 230825-N-AM483-2361
    Resolution: 5091x3156
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by SN Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

