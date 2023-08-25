Sailor Performs Maintenance

230825-N-AM483-2361 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Nancy Crider, from Elgin, Ill., inspects the underside of an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 during maintenance operations in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

