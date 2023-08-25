230824-N-DU622-1135 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2023) A sailor observes flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 08:38
|Photo ID:
|7991551
|VIRIN:
|230825-N-DU622-1135
|Resolution:
|2250x3119
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operation [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
