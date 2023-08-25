Nimitz Conducts Flight Operation

230824-N-DU622-1050 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2023) An E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

