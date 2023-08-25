230824-N-YS933-1046 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2023) A sailor observes flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 08:38
|Photo ID:
|7991540
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-YS933-1046
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT