    Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 10 of 22]

    Sailor Performs Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Seaman Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230825-N-AM483-2045 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class LaShana Roanhorse, left, from Klagetoh, Ariz., and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Patrick Jones, from Horn Lake, Miss., perform maintenance on an engine of an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 08:38
    Photo ID: 7991547
    VIRIN: 230825-N-AM483-2045
    Resolution: 5409x3553
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 22 of 22], by SN Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

