Sailor Performs Maintenance

230825-N-AM483-2045 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class LaShana Roanhorse, left, from Klagetoh, Ariz., and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Patrick Jones, from Horn Lake, Miss., perform maintenance on an engine of an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Peter McHaddad)

