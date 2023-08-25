U.S. Navy Sailor Preflight Aircraft

230825-N-KU796-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2023) Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Jeremy Hunt, from San Diego, performs preflight checks on the tail of an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

