230825-N-KU796-1052 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 25, 2023) Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class Kuba Turgunbek, from Brooklyn, N.Y., performs preflight checks on an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 08:38
|Photo ID:
|7991555
|VIRIN:
|230825-N-KU796-1052
|Resolution:
|3129x4694
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Preflight Aircraft [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
