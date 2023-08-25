Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 22]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lorenzo FekietaMartinez 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230824-N-YS933-1090 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 24, 2023) Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Lorenzo FekietaMartinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

