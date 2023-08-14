EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician Airman Tristan Loesche, assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134, marshals an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. Red Flag serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

