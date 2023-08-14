U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134 inspect an EA-18G Growler before a mission during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7983393 VIRIN: 230818-F-WE075-4887 Resolution: 5545x3689 Size: 1.4 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.