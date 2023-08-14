Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 8 of 10]

    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 134 taxis before a mission during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. The Growler retains multi-mission capabilities with its validated design and the capability to perform a wide range of enemy defense suppression missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:48
    Photo ID: 7983392
    VIRIN: 230818-F-WE075-4840
    Resolution: 4172x2776
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3
    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VAQ-134
    Navy
    EA-18G Growler
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RF-A 23-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT