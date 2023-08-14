EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

An EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 134 taxis before a mission during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. The Growler retains multi-mission capabilities with its validated design and the capability to perform a wide range of enemy defense suppression missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

