EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician Airman Tristan Loesche, assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134, marshals an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. Red Flag reinforces the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

