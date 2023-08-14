Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 [Image 7 of 10]

    EA-18Gs prepare for flight at Red Flag-Alaska 23-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician Airman Tristan Loesche, assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron 134, signals aircrew to perform pre-flight checks during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2023. Red Flag serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    TAGS

    VAQ-134
    Navy
    EA-18G Growler
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RF-A 23-3

